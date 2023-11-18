What started out as a normal day soon took a drastic turn after some Nigerian ladies got stuck in a dark elevator

The young ladies cried out and panicked, with one of them further scaring them with how someone died from such an incident

Mixed reactions trailed a video of the ladies in the elevator as many found their behaviour hilarious

A Nigerian lady left many in stitches as she shared how she and her friends were stuck in a dark elevator.

According to the lady identified as Chioma, she and her friends decided to give using an elevator a try and it turned out to be an unforgettable experience.

Chioma and her friends went into panic mode. Photo Credit: @gabs_gab2

Source: TikTok

She shared a video from the incident, saying that would have been how they met their end.

In the clip, she and her friends were taking pictures with their phones in the elevator when it suddenly went off.

They immediately screamed 'Jesus' in unison and went into panic mode. One of them suggested they pray and another recalled how a lady died from a similar incident.

Watch the video below:

People reacted to the video

HER said:

"We for Dey do justice for Oma and Jessica for faculty by now."

Ali & baby D said:

"It was the straight up “Jesus” for me African bloodline will never disappoint."

EMZY said:

"Una no even calm down.

"This how that girl died."

IFEOMA said:

"The way they all said "Jesus" took me out."

PAZ said:

“You guys are panicking” while shouting blood of Jesus."

Oluwapelumi said:

"The collective "Jesus" dey mud me, its like it was rehearsed or sumn."

sarima_ said:

"It’s the way I was shouting “that’s how that girl died o.”

M said:

"At least you were with your friends, I was stack in an elevator with 3 male strangers."

Sessy Pimpcess said:

"That one lady in the elevator she started screamingggg."

Lady cries as she gets stuck in elevator

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had cried out after getting stuck in an elevator for hours.

The lady with the handle @cinci_c revealed that the experience made her scarred for her life and in trauma.

According to her, she got into the elevator without any awareness of a fault in the machine. Sadly, she only knew this after she had entered. In a video, she was stuck in the elevator and had to raise alarm for staff to come to her rescue.

Source: Legit.ng