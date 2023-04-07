A Nigerian lady has shared a video revealing the scary moment she got stuck in an elevator for hours

According to the lady on TikTok, she had no idea that the elevator had a fault and she innocently entered

However, after she got into the elevator, she found out that she was stuck inside and had to raise an alarm

A Nigerian lady has shared her experience on TikTok after getting stuck inside an elevator for hours.

The lady with the handle @cinci_c revealed that the experience made her scared for her life and in trauma.

Lady stuck in elevator Photo credit: @cinci_c

Source: TikTok

According to her, she got into the elevator without any awareness of a fault in the machine. Sadly, she only knew this after she had entered.

In a video, she was stuck in the elevator and had to raise alarm for staff to come to her rescue. It was only after hours inside the elevator that she was finally freed.

She narrated:

"I spent hours in the elevator. Been there for some time, started panicking and raise alarm. I was so scared.

"At this point, I was already tired cause everywhere was dark and hot. The staff were trying to communicate to help me calm. I finally came out."

Social media reactions

@itz_ellax12 said:

"My claustrophobia could never I would have passed out a few minutes after."

@pyt.bomyy stated:

"Suddenly everyone in the comment section is claustrophobic."

@sweet_favour22 reacted:

"Even people who don't know the meaning of claustrophobia go follow type too."

@amore_moi stated:

"I know I’m claustrophobic so I no dey even bother use elevator. Even if it’s 5 storey building I’ll climb it."

@annie_od reacted:

"You’re calm oooo because I would have cried soooo many times and even tried to break through, then faint also."

@gift_dominicani said:

"I can’t stay in a confined space I won’t be able to breathe."

@forever_twenty5 added:

"There's nothing that would keep me calm in that situation. I would be screaming & crying bse my claustrophobia would make me think I'm dying."

Watch the video below:

Five employees almost die in a faulty elevator

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that five employees of the National Assembly were trapped inside of elevator for an hour which stuck between the floors. The occupants may have died from oxygen deficiency. The technicians who were deployed to handle the situation resorted the elevator located at the House of Representatives wing (old section) of the legislative complex were lowered to the ground floor and only then the doors were forcibly opened.

It was gathered that the trapped people created a small opening to let some oxygen to breath. When scores of people helplessly gathered around the faulty elevator praying and shouting. According to the witnesses, it's not for the first time when people's lives were on stake because of faulty elevators in the National Assembly. Though, for the past three years, the National Assembly budget allocation has been in the region of N150 billion.

The rescued victims were identified as Femi (House Committee on Capital market), Irene (House Committee on Diaspora), Fatai, Aduragba and Muhammed. “Since lawmakers stopped using these elevators, all forms of maintenance stopped. This is not fair. Are staff of the National Assembly not human beings?” one of the witnesses lamented.

Source: Legit.ng