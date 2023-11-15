It was a moment of uncontrollable joy when a policeman got a free artwork from a street artist

A policeman reacted with joy when a street artist captured him with a pencil and paper.

The law enforcement officer, who is a traffic controller, was overcome with joy when he collected the artwork and saw his face.

The policeman was overwhelmed with joy after he received the artwork. Photo credit: TikTok/@davspen_art.

The artist, Bamishaye Sunday David, always goes into the streets to draw random people and put smiles on their faces.

Policeman expresses joy after receiving artwork

On that day, it was the turn of the police officer who was working at the traffic control stand.

David zeroed in on the policeman and drew him quickly using his pencil and paper.

The policeman smiled broadly, expressing his joy that his face was captured perfectly.

Speaking to Legit.ng, David said he saw the officer at Wema Bank Junction, Apata, Ibadan.

He said the officer had told him the following words after receiving the free artwork:

"I felt very special and grateful because I believed this kind of surprise is for the rich class."

