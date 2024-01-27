A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) took dancing to the next level when he appeared in the midst of his colleagues.

In a video that is trending on social media, the corps member danced with his entire body, entertaining his colleagues and netizens

Many people who have seen the video said they were amazed at how he is able to carry his chubby body without hassles

A chubby member of NYSC has gone viral and received praise online because of his dancing prowess.

In an entertaining video shared on TikTok by Hilary Maduba, the NYSC member took dancing to the next level.

The NYSC member danced in a smart way. Photo credit: TikTok/@hilarymaduba.

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the man was in the midst of his colleagues when the dancing show ensued, and he did not disappoint.

He carried his body with ease, and this fascinated social media users who took to the comment section to praise him.

His NYSC colleagues gathered around him to watch his dancing show and to cheer him.

He is so good at dancing that many people confessed that they want to watch more of his mesmerising performances.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of chubby NYSC member who knows how to dance

@user5611732026115 commented:

"I want work with you."

@Omenuwoma jerry commented:

"Fun and smart guy."

@Safiya Jibrin sani reacted:

"Life can only get better. There is no mercy for money."

@Sera said:

"I too love this guy."

Source: Legit.ng