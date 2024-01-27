An Oyinbo lady fetching water from the stream fell dangerously into the water while trying to climb out of a sloppy area

In a dramatic video trending on TikTok, the lady slipped and fell back into the stream with the water on her shoulders

It is not clear if the video was planned, but the way the Oyinbo lady fell got people reacting and remembering when they used to go to the stream

No fewer than 4.4 million people have viewed the video of an Oyinbo lady who fell while fetching water.

In a video posted on TikTok by Nelma Silva, the lady went to fetch water from the stream when she fell.

A lot of people said the video reminded them of when they were in the village. Photo credit: TikTok/@nelmasilvaofc.

Source: TikTok

She had already finished fetching the water and was climbing out of the stream when she slipped and plunged back into the water.

The way she fell broke the hearts of many of her followers who saw the video. Legit.ng could not confirm if the video is a planned skit, but a lot of people said it reminded them of when they used to fetch water from their village streams.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Oyinbo lady falls while fetching water

@danieleferreira5995 said:

"Once, I had a bottle of Martini and went up to the shack like one of those but there was a lot of grass and weeds around it. I fell face down on the ground."

@leidiana araujo said:

"I wish I could live this again if I could go back. It was a difficult time, but it was the best because the family was together. Today, there are many missing. I miss you forever mother, father, brothers and sisters."

@josepaulo9341 commented:

"Life in the countryside is really complicated, but you have to have the wisdom to prepare the land and then you suffer less."

Lady fetches water a day to her wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady on TikTok shared a video to inform the public that her wedding is barely 24 hours away.

However, the lady lamented that despite being the bride at the nuptials, her mother was still sending her around.

In the video, she was spotted carrying a big bot, like someone who went to fetch water at the stream.

Source: Legit.ng