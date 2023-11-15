A lady who said her father is a pastor made sure to change her physical appearance before going to visit him

A video she posted on TikTok showed when she pulled off her wig, cleaned her makeup and pulled her trousers

She was in a bid to avoid being punished by her father, who she said is a pastor in thein a pentecostal church

A lady posted a video on Tiktok showing people how she got ready before going to visit her father, who is a pastor.

In the video, the lady noted that her father might not like some of the items she was putting on, so she had to remove them.

The lady said her father is a pastor. Photo credit: TikTok/@senorita_couture.

Source: TikTok

The lady, Senorita, removed her wig and her skimpy dress and discarded them as she got ready to pay her dad a visit.

Senorita also did away with her trousers and makeup because it may not be acceptable to her father.

She noted that her father is a pastor in a pentecostal church, which was why she had to dress differently.

Senerita then put on a big shirt that was oversized a long skirt, and had her hair properly covered. However, some netizens did not believe her, and they pointed out this out in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

Netizens share their views as lady goes to visit her dad

@Darkiana said:

"Okay, why is nobody talking about the different dress in the last video."

@Poiema said:

"Let me now share this video with Daddy."

@johnnie said:

"Double life ......its a pity."

@prisca_xoxo said:

"No be their choir uniform you wore at the end?"

@OREOFEJESUTOFUNMI said:

"I can relate."

@Bae_bi sad:

"What if he sees the video?"

@Magic commented:

"I’ll share this video to daddy."

@mirabella said:

"I'm also a depper life member. I use lip gloss, dress in the way I want as long as it is modest my mom does not complain and yes she's a worker in church."

