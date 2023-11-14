A mother who gave birth to a cute child shared a sneak peek into what her skin looked like when she was pregnant

In a viral video, the mother showed skin rashes and dark spots, lamenting that her skin went through a lot when she was expecting

However, the baby she gave birth to looked so cute, making some netizens conclude that the child took her mother's beauty

A mother showed skin rashes which took over her body when she was pregnant with her baby.

The mother has given birth, and she decided to share her pregnancy experience in a viral video that stunned many netizens.

The lady suffered a lot of rashes on her skin during pregnancy. Photo credit: TikTok/@laanadebajo.

In the short clip shared on TikTok by @laanadebajo, the mother said pregnancy showed her 'shege.'' Shege is a Nigerian expression used to mean 'trouble'.

Rashes overtook her neck region, and it was peeling as if it was lacerated. Also, her face looked dark and covered by tiny, dark spots.

However, her baby was a total contrast. The child looked so cute and spotless that netizens accused her of taking all her mother's beauty when she was in the womb.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of mother and her newborn baby

@Captainpee said:

"I need to see her dad picture before I can say anything."

@idojefavour said:

"You suppose get boil join cause that baby is too cute."

@user3411974027072 said:

"She even cross leg join after showing her mama shege. So beautiful."

@Olamideee said:

"The shege was worth all the stress please."

@Perobae said:

"I want to feel dis too oh lord bless me."

@Cutie said:

"The fact that she managed to take all your beauty and still looks innocent."

@Magic asked:

"I hope your skin is better now. Your baby is so worth it by the way."

