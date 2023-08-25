A young lady whose mother is a Deeper Life Bible Church member has shared an encounter she had with her mum

The lady was doing a TikTok video in which she danced to Rema's song and wore trousers and was caught by her mother

Mixed reactions trailed the lady's action after noticing that she had been caught, as people spoke about living with strict mums

A video has shown the moment a Nigerian mum caught her daughter dancing to Rema's hit song Charm while in trousers.

This is because her mother attends Deeper Life Bible Church, a Christian worship centre known for its strict doctrines.

The lady ducked after her mum caught her. Photo Credit: @parracash

Source: TikTok

The lady's action suggested that wearing trousers was outlawed in the house, but she still did it anyway.

In the clip, the lady displayed dance moves for a few seconds. However, she quickly ducked after noticing that her mum had caught her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Responding to netizens, she said that the trousers belonged to her brothers. She added that her mum threatened to report her to her dad.

In her words:

"She said she will tell daddy but she go explain tire no evidence!"

Watch the video below:

People speak about strict mums and churches

Clara Star said:

"Thank God she didn't catch u shaking nyash.

"Ya lucky."

Fola said:

"Wait till u meet an MFM mother…I mean mountain of fire even that your hair self nor suppose dy that house."

DEBORAH496 said:

"We experienced this thing as kids… Deeperlife den was hot , no slackness nor breathing space, una Dey enjoy now."

Fortuneeeee said:

"Deeper life and you’re wearing earrings and you even used attachments on your hair Dey play."

jhanny fade said:

"Me dat hide while making videos with trousers but dis day I just showed my parents one pics on my fone dat how dey started checking o evidence dey."

zaza said:

"My mum is from the lord's chosen I always do my video when she is not around but the day she catch me eehh."

tuuti 07 said:

"It was the way you went down for me."

Mum bumps into little daughter filming herself

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman had bumped into her little daughter filming herself

In a trending video shared via TikTok, the little girl placed a phone in front of her and began to show off her dance moves.

Some netizens found the video hilarious as the little girl used a small button phone without a camera. After placing the phone in front of her, she showcased her moves until her mother entered the room.

Source: Legit.ng