A mum has taken to social media to show how her son's first date started off as she accompanied him

The woman said she shed tears and described how her son smelt as well as the physical appearance of his date

Many internet users were emotional upon seeing the video from the date and shared their thoughts on her action

In a trending video, a woman followed her son to the venue of his first date with a young female.

Taking to the social media platform TikTok, the emotional mum, @seven27fashion, shared her recording from the date.

She said the young lady was really beautiful, adding that her son smelt like he drank a whole bottle of Listerine.

According to the woman, she really cried when she got back to her car. In the clip, the young lady appeared from a spot and hugged the woman's son.

The woman advised her son's date

The woman introduced herself to the lady and encouraged them to have fun, while also offering some advice.

The young lady revealed her mum was also in the area. The woman watched as her son left the scene with his date.

Netizens gushed over the video

Jessica said:

"She seemed like she wanted to hug you but she was unsure.. This is such a wholesome memory, great job mama."

caseylynn511 said:

"Girl the first time my daughter had a movie date with a friend. I found his mom in the parking lot and we sat and cried together never met before."

Lovable_Mimi said:

"Aww I cried too it reminds me of my son’s first date too…I only have 1 he’s my baby."

MonaB*** said:

"Awww. She was so excited & nervous at the same time. Bonus part she was respectful!!"

LT said:

"This is so sweet. Crazy how quickly time flies. Feel like just yesterday my bf and I were on our first date. Fast forward we’ve been together for 3 yr."

Haishy0404 said:

"Baby I’m crying with you. Brought me back to my sons first date. He’s 22 and I still get emotional."

Hannah Marshall said:

"The awkwardness is soooooo cute. Ohh to be on our first date."

Tasha Watts said:

"I remember dropping my son off to his first date at Applebees i sat with him till she came in and then went to my car and cried as well."

