A woman and her daughter have melted a lot of hearts on TikTok after a nice video of them playing was posted

The woman is said to be 103 years old while her daughter is 87, and they are both still enjoying each other's company

The TikTok video attracted more than 11k comments from social media users who admired the longevity of the family

The sweet relationship between a mother and her daughter has melted the hearts of many netizens on TikTok.

A heartwarming video revealed that the mother was 103 years old, and she still looked very active.

The woman and her daughter grew old together. Photo credit: TikTok/@sametbh.

Also, her daughter is 87 years old, and they both still enjoy each other's company, as exemplified in the trending video.

The short clip showed mother and daughter playing with each other in an adorable way.

The relationship between the mother and her daughter, as well as their age, made the video go viral.

At the moment, the video has attracted more than 11k comments from netizens who are praying for such a long life.

Over 903k people have liked the video, and it has been viewed more than 9.1 million times after it was posted by @sametbh.

Netizens react to video of mother and daughter

@Meissa said:

"That is so sweet. They grew old together."

@Ashley commented:

"May my mother and I end like this."

@Nhlakanipho said:

"She is so lucky, she has had her mother all her life."

@Jess O said:

"They grew up and grew old together."

@Shello commented:

"Can you imagine having your momma your whole life? What a blessing."

@Esme said:

"I claim it in Jesus' name. Me and mom reach this age."

@Michon said:

"I pray I grow old with my children and my parents like this."

