A mother punished her daughter for scribbling on a white wall in their home with a pen

In the video, the mother asked the child if she would repeat what she did after the punishment, and her response was a bold yes

Many social media users found the clip funny, especially as the child sounded angry after her mother punished her

A child got punished for messing up a white wall with ink. Her response to the punishment is trending online.

In the funny video, the baby girl's mother forced her to clean up the wall, and she was crying while doing it.

The child told her mother she would repeat the offence. Photo credit: TikTok/@genzafricanmum.

Her mother wanted to know if her child learnt her lessons after serving the punishment. She asked the child if she should write on the wall again, and she said she would.

The funny video has received thousands of comments on Tiktok, where it was posted by @genzafricanmum.

The video was captioned:

"Check on your friends with toddlers, we are going through a lot."

Watch the video below:

Netizens laugh as baby reacts after punishment

The baby's bold reply had netizens applauding her for being honest.

@F2_jay said:

"If you watched more than once, come for roll call."

@Tazeep said:

"That was the fastest answer I’ve ever heard."

@Busari Mariam said:

"That “YESH!” sounds like a determined revenge."

@9:11 said:

"At least you’re raising an honest child."

@Chizzy said:

"Honesty above all else. I thought getting my toddler a whiteboard would prevent this. He now stands on the board while writing on the wall."

@Kunmi said:

"Oh well, at least she's honest."

@mobilewaxing said:

"Baby girl needs a lawyer present during questioning."

@Diamond said:

"What an honest answer without a delay. She didn’t even stutter. And maybe deep down she wanted to say No, but how Yesh came out she can’t explain."

Mother punishes twin babies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that twins who stressed their mother at home got punished.

The babies, Treasure and Trisha, used a marker to write on their mother's white door, messing it up.

When their mother found out, she forced them to wipe the mess, and they complied in a manner that got netizens laughing.

