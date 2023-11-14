A Nigerian man in the diaspora has narrated his bitter experiences with security operatives that made him leave the country

The man, based in the US, narrated how the police asked him to pay N200k when he brought pieces of evidence regarding his kidnap

He also recalled his unpleasant encounter with some police officers in Enugu and how dirty female underwear was planted in his car to label him a yahoo boy

Some people leave the country in search of greener pastures but for a Nigerian man, Uchenna Stephen Osuchukwu, it was due to his unpleasant experiences with the police, DSS and VIO.

In a lengthy thread on X in September, Uchenna shared his touching story while quoting a tweet that urged tweeps to open up about what made them finally leave Nigeria.

Uchenna shared his bitter experiences at the hands of bad eggs in the Nigerian Police. Photo Credit: Uchenna Stephen Osuchukwu, X/@Uchez2

Source: Facebook

Uchenna said police charged him N200k to follow up on a case

Uchenna started by sharing how he was kidnapped and his account emptied and when he reported the matter to the police with evidence, he was asked to pay N200k. In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I was kidnapped, they emptied my bank account and my people still paid ransom, they took my car and damaged it. One of them transferred money directly from my account to his, one bought air time directly from my bank. Took all evidence to police and was asked to pay N200k, I let it slide."

Uchenna was labelled a yahoo boy

In another unpleasant experience with the police, Uchenna recalled how officers in Enugu planted dirty female underwear in his car and labelled him an internet fraudster (popularly known as yahoo boy in local parlance).

"A month after that, police at Enugu stopped me while driving back to Abuja, planted a dirty pan.ties in my luggage while searching it and threatened to shoot me right there if I argue and do not cooperate with them. They labeled be a yahoo boy/man."

Uchenna's encounter with a policewoman

The North Carolina resident narrated how he was slapped by a female police officer for no reason and how her male colleagues attacked him when he retaliated. He wrote:

"In Abuja the next week, a police lady slapped me for nothing. I slapped back and her colleagues who are men attacked me, one wanted to stab me with a dagger."

Uchenna's sad experience with VIO and DSS

Uchenna recalled how Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) in Abuja attacked him and that was the last straw that broke the camel's back for him.

"The last thing that made me say, "fu.ck it" is the day vio personnel in Abuja attacked me, one entered inside my car and nearly made me to crash into a fence of ya'dua center. In fact @whitenigerian witnessed this one. Right there I realized Nigeria serious want to kill me by all means. Next day me and my wife started the process of leaving."

The young man also narrated how a DSS officer collected N40k when he reported the kidnapping case at their office in Owerri and also wanted to track his stolen phone.

"In fact I even went to DSS Owerri to report my stolen car and the kidnapping case, in the presence of me and my friend @EricChimara an officer used his phone to track my stolen phone, and told us he can see where the phone is yet they did nothing even after giving them N40k."

Uchenna Stephen Osuchukwu's story stirred reactions

@PeaceDavidG1 said:

"Personally, I've seen plenty things...

"That forest around 9th mile Enugu, the border between Oyo State and Edo State, Fegge police station Onitsha, I've seen firsthand the rot in our system,Nigerian police officers have shown me shege but I can't give details now..."

@GodfreyJac53920 said:

"Men brother when I started reading, at first I thought you made it up but realising you dead serious! Brother your life is a testimony and I strongly recommend you hold on to Christ stronger."

@EricChimara said:

"I was the one negotiating with the kidnappers while my Mom's dead body was laid in front of the altar for requiem mass.

"I was with him when the second event took place in Owerre.

"I was driving in front of him when the Enugu one happened. Went to DSS with him too in Owerre."

@LeTiny_ said:

"Omo! Uche. I saw your thread yesterday and I haven't even finished processing it but you are bringing more today. Not me even wondering when you left all of us in Nigeria and was busy joking about it with you, not knowing that you had almost lost your life numerous times."

@freneticbeauty said:

"In this country you actually have to be a boys scout in all your day-to-day activities. Be prepared always. Assume it's war time and you'll be fine. Congratulations my brother.Keep safe where you are presently."

Student abandons study in Nigeria and moves to Togo

In a related report, a student left his studies in Nigeria to continue his schooling in Togo.

Lukman Yusuf Alabi, who was studying insurance at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, quit the program despite being in 300-level to study economics at the Institute of Advanced Study of International and Strategic Relations, Lome, Togo. (Iheris University).

The 24-year-old took to LinkedIn to break the news with sadness as he shared some revelations about his background.

Lady leaves her juicy job and relocates to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had left her well-paying job in Nigeria and relocated to Canada.

The lady (@auntywumi_) stated that she was comfortable with her life, earning a N500k salary, but her mother believed she could have more.

The day her mother asked her if she was proud of her life, the lady started planning to leave the country. Despite her half-a-million naira pay in Nigeria, she said she was doing way better in Canada.

Source: Legit.ng