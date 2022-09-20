A promising Nigerian student, Lukman Yusuf Alabi, has quit his studies in the country to continue his studies in Togo

The erstwhile insurance student of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria said he took the tough decision due to the lingering ASUU strike

The young man based in Kaduna revealed he wrote JAMB exams three times and also experienced ASUU strike thrice

The over 6 months strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has forced a young lad to take the toughest decision of his life to continue his studies elsewhere.

Lukman Yusuf Alabi who was studying insurance at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria quit the program despite being in his 300 level to read economics at Institute of Advanced Study of International and Strategic Relations, Lome, Togo. (Iheris university).

Yusuf said he was leaving everything behind to face uncertainties in another country., Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Lukman Yusuf Alabi

The 24-year-old took to LinkedIn to break the news with sadness as he shared some revelations about his background.

Yusuf took JAMB exams thrice and experienced three ASUU strikes

The Kaduna-based youth said he finally got admitted to read insurance at ABU Zaria during the 2018/2019 session after taking JAMB exams three times.

Yusuf said he finished secondary school in 2014 but had to watch painfully people with lower scores in their JAMB get admitted.

But he eventually gave up on the Nigerian educational system as the current strike was the last straw that broke the camel's back.

"My entrance into the university was graced with Industrial strike by the Academic Staff Union and unfortunately I have experienced two more industrial strike actions by ASUU during my university days, thereby losing two academic sessions within a space of 4 years.

"For many Nigerian students, this uncertainty of the future has caused a new type of frustration hindering our ability to make plans strategically. Many had lost valuable opportunities, others have dropped out. That's the sad fate of thousands of Nigerian students in public universities and there seems to be no hope in sight."

Yusuf said he painfully made the Togo switch. He expressed sadness about leaving everything behind to face the uncertainties that abound in Togo. He wrote:

"It's with deep sense of pain, courage and hope intertwined that I made the decision to transfer to Iheris university in Lome (Togo) to complete my University education. (My choice of university and decision to travel out of the country was a combination of factors including Quality, Accreditation and cost).

"I feel sad that I will have to leave my lecturers with whom we have built solid relationships, My friends with whom we have unfadable memories, the environment which I call home."

Yusuf used all his savings to fund the transfer to Togo

Speaking with Legit.ng's Victor Duru, Yusuf who sponsors himself in school revealed that he used all his savings for the migration. He also shared his challenges in the migration process.

"The main challenge I encountered was internal, I felt extremely sad that I'd have to leave my university in order to progress, I felt bad that our government couldn't save our educational system, also been the class rep in my departmental level, many of my students see me as a motivation due to my academic standing, I felt like I had let them down.

I was the president of The Ahmadu Bello University's The investment society (TIS) and we had great plans to grow the next set of finance professionals from the north, I wanted to contest as the president of my faculty for the next session."

He added:

"All of these thoughts were what I had to battle with. The admission process was quite seamless, I was in a strong first-class standing before the strike so I had no issues switching. In terms of finances, I took a big risk, I used up my life savings for this, but I think it's worth it.

"And the only reason I am able to afford this myself was because I saved up some money during my internship at the World bank in the United States."

Why Yusuf waited this long before transfering

On why he stayed this long before making the switch, Yusuf said his fear of uncertainty informed his decision.

"The main reason I waited this long was because I loved my university, also I have invested a lot in building good reputation, friendships and relationships. Anytime ASUU goes on strike, I tried to remain optimistic and hopeful, i engage in taking online courses and undergoing internships.

"Last year, I made it to the world bank Treasury at Washington DC for a 3 months internship and the expectation was that I had to graduate by August - December 2023 to stand a chance of getting back for a 2 year contract at the bank, also I have numerous other opportunities which requires me to graduate at the earliest possible time."

He added:

"I have also lost hope in Nigeria's educational system. If ASUU calls of today, there's still no guarantee I will graduate in 2024 because if the government doesn't fulfill ASUU's demand, the likelihood of a future strike is imminent. I don't want to take another risk, My ID card says I graduated in August 2022, the fear of uncertainty was my greatest reason for transferring now."

Social media reactions

Muhammod Onimisi MUHAMMOD-RABIU said:

"Really tough man. May the road ahead be easy and blessed ✨.

"Just like getting a scholarship to study abroad at 300l with a sound grade and thinking which risk is lighter.

"May it be blessed for us all."

Adetola David Ayoola said:

"ASUU no try at all..

"Boss man, you're forever missed bro.

"Thanks for setting a good path for ABU, TIS and the amazing moments I had with you as well..

"Best of luck man!"

Al-mare Ismaila said:

"Congratulations. I am proud of you. Was thinking about leaving too recently but, i have sacrificed alot to just go. You are my bossom friend and that relationship will continue anywhere, anyday. Best wishes comrade."

Yusuf Hammed Olalekan said:

"All the very best bro. we gonna miss you too bro. I pray it's gonna be a transformative decision for you bro."

