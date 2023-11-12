A lovely Nigerian husband prepared a sumptuous meal for his wife after she arrived in the United Kingdom

In a heartwarming video, he served her the food and watched as she enjoyed it while also filming her

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video, with many applauding him for treating his wife well

A Nigerian man treated his wife to a mouthwatering delicacy to welcome her back to the United Kingdom.

A TikTok video showed the woman eating the food happily while her husband watched and filmed her.

Man welcomes wife to London with mouthwatering delicacy Photo credit: @prince_kingsley/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman's lovely relationship with husband melts hearts

It was disclosed that the woman had just arrived in London after visiting her relatives in Nigeria.

Her husband, who had missed her so much, did not hesitate to prepare a mouthwatering dish for her.

While watching her eat the big fish, he repeatedly asked if she enjoyed it, and she responded in the affirmative.

Reactions as man welcomes wife to London with sweet food

Social media users found the video very romantic and prayed that their amazing union would last a lifetime.

@adayinthelifeofsusu0 said:

"She took a picture of the food and shared it to someone on WhatsApp. Probably her kids. This is my mum honestly."

@agnesotieno282 reacted:

"Are there other Igbo men remaining with such character oooh?"

@efyaghanaba8 said:

"They sound soo respectful to each other despite all the years together."

@larrymama8 commented:

"No wonder a woman saw me and said my dear you must Marry an Igbo man so Igbo man dey love truly."

@sashak200 said:

"I now want a Nigerian man with this kind of love! My Nigerian Igbo man look for me nah and spoil me."

@topsyglow added:

"Now tell me why this man will not be blessed and prosperous in all he does and tell me why this woman won't adore and respect him. Marital recipe pro."

@adenike commented:

"Igbo men are too romantic. Real marriages exist."

Watch the video below:

Man over the moon as wife lands in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a romantic video of a Nigerian couple reuniting in London melted hearts on social media. The short clip shared by @prince_kingsley on TikTok showed an older Nigerian man waiting for his wife at the airport.

As soon as he saw her, his face immediately got brighter, and he smiled heartily while showering her with love and kisses. He said his wife travelled to Nigeria to see her family, and he missed her.

Social media users stormed the comments section to gush over the couple and pray for true love to find them.

Source: Legit.ng