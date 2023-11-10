Internet users have reacted to a video of a gateman being gifted a $1k (over N802K) Louis Vuitton shoe

The lucky gateman was gifted the costly footwear by his appreciative madam along with bundles of cash

While some people thought it was better she gave him the cash equivalent of the shoe, others spoke about the woman's gesture

In a viral video, a Nigerian woman treated her gateman named Isah to a lovely surprise.

She called him into the living room where she gifted him a $1k (over N802k) Louis Vuitton shoe and bundles of cash.

The madam spoiled her gateman. Photo Credit: @Postsubman

In the video, Isah looked surprised as he grabbed the shoes and the two bundles of cash, having thought only one of the bundles was for him.

His madam was full of praises for him as she commended his manner of dressing and neatness, saying he was becoming a sensation among her followers on social media.

She urged him to continue to be diligent in his duties and prayed God would uplift him. The clip reposted by @Postsubman got many talking.

Watch the video below:

People argue over the gifts

@DCEmeka2 said:

Hausa no get problem for that side. If na another pesin sef, talking about collecting the money, as dem hear take dem for drag the two bundles comot for table.

@darricom1 said:

"Misplaced priority... instead of her to give the man the money in cash,it might have go along way in his life..... hypocrite people."

@KadiriSucc40818 said:

"We know wetin the gateman dey do sha.

"Buh make we dey observe first."

@eli_shaa_ said:

"Where should I submit my CV i want to apply as a gateman."

@ChuksAO said:

"Gateman no need 1k dolapo- he needs the cash. Give shoe to who know the value."

@BlackOwl_47 said:

"Why not buy him ₦200,000 worth of shoe and give him the $ 1,000? But she try sha.

@DrTee001 said:

"Isa does not even know the value of the issue...imagine she changed 1k usd to naira and gave him...I'm sure he would be jumping and I suspect it might be a better gift for him but kudos to her for treating him well anyways."

@_olons said:

"The gateman must be a very rich man o.

"Cos why not give him him the naira equivalent? You no want make he resign?"

Lady cares for gateman with food

In a related report, a lady showcased how she cared for her gateman with her cooking.

Among the delicious dishes she (@tyneeyy) served him were spaghetti and jollof rice. When she gave him beans, she made provision for garri and cold water.

The man was always waiting at a doorstep to get the food from her. Many people said they did not mind being her gateman.

Lady rewards gateman with dollars and iPhone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had surprised her gateman with dollars and iPhone gifts.

According to the lady, in December 2022, a mechanic fixed her car, but she couldn't pay because her bank app was not functioning properly.

She said the mechanic insisted that she pay him immediately despite the challenges with her bank app, which made her reach out to the security man who willingly offered her N30k which was his salary.

