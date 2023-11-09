A Nigerian man got married to a beautiful white woman, and he brought her home to show his people

In a cute video, the woman was welcomed to Nigeria by the friends of the man, who gathered to hail the couple

The woman was happy because of the warm reception she received when they arrived in Benin, Edo state

A Nigerian man who married an Oyinbo wife has brought her home to show to his friends and well-wishers.

In a video, many people gathered to congratulate the man and give his Oyinbo wife a warm reception.

The man was hailed as a hero. Photo credit: TikTok/@thesucretv.

Source: TikTok

The man is said to have recently returned from Australia, where he married his beautiful wife.

His friends and acquaintances in Benin, Edo state were more than proud of him when they saw him and the woman.

The woman kept smiling as locals hailed her husband like an army general who had won a tough battle.

The video was posted by @thesucretv. It had the caption:

"She's here for true love. Congratulations."

Watch the video below:

