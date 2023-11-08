A video of a woman crawling at an occasion has surfaced on social media and left many people confused

The woman was walking fine and in between two ladies when she suddenly went down and began to crawl on the floor

Many people wondered the significance or inspiration behind her action, with some commenting on her outfit

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a young lady crawling on the floor at an occasion.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @cubeyd90 and left internet users confused as people sought answers to what happened.

In the footage which has garnered four million views, the lady was walking fine in between two women when she went low.

In split seconds, she began to crawl on the floor. She crawled until she got to the feet of an older woman sitting on a chair in front.

She kissed the woman's feet and then hugged her. While they hugged, a woman came and sprayed money on them.

Netizens thrown into confusion

S€T£M! said:

"I’m not the blide I’m the one watching the blide with hisses on TikTok."

Rukhsan ilera said:

"My mum would be like nayaa istag balaya kula gurguratee but why is the bride dress short."

Fozi said:

"My mom loves me waay to much to allow me to do this."

Xamda mahadi said:

"I don’t understand, what happened to her dress."

Sabira said:

"Sorry, I have never seen something like in our culture."

Cee-wai 001 said:

"The woman spraying money ... wetin be this."

joonhoe said:

"I think she has to crawl and bow to the first wife for blessings."

Blinks@official said:

"If u r confused as me let’s gather here."

Daraunusual said:

"She dey beg the mother-in-law make she no scatter her marriagesay na one love."

Bride knee-walks on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride had knee-walked on her wedding day.

According to Lindaikejiblog who shared the video, the bride in a red gown made her way across the stage with a cake in hand. She wore a smile while doing it.

The act is said to be a cultural necessity for Tanzanians. Social media users expressed reservations about the occurrence with some sighting cultural experiences that relate to it.

