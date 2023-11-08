A trending video shows a lady who said she asked her man to help her unzip her dress, but she ended up with a pregnancy

She has now given birth to a baby, and she took to social media to show the kid and her man to the world

The funny video caught the attention of social media users, who congratulated the new mum in the comment section

In a funny video which she posted on TikTok, the lady, @loveandcruise, implied that her man put her in a family way after she asked him for help.

Source: TikTok

She jumped on the viral TikTok trend in which ladies tell the story behind their pregnancy and also show the man who got them pregnant.

In the clip, she showed off her new baby as well as the man who is responsible.

She captioned the video:

"You asked for help to unzip your dress."

Her baby looks so cute. Many netizens rushed to the comment section to laugh and to congratulate her on a successful delivery.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to funny story behind lady's pregnancy

