A Nigerian man has stirred massive reactions online after he posted his girlfriend with a degrading caption

He shared a video of the unsuspecting lady as she used a gas cooker and remarked that nothing will make him marry her

While some people criticised him for embarrassing the young lady, others found the video quite hilarious

A Nigerian man, @dozzmane94, has taken to social media to lament over his girlfriend.

In a TikTok post that has blown up, he videoed the lady as she used a gas cooker in his room and used an embarrassing caption for it.

He embarrassed his girlfriend online. Photo Credit: @dozzmane94

Source: TikTok

"If I marry this girl make i bend. Just imagine," words layered on the clip reads.

The lady appeared not to know that she was being recorded. Some people dragged the young man for embarrassing the lady in such a manner.

Watch the video below:

People found his video hilarious

ordinary Engineer1 said:

"I get one course mate wa da do like this girl he go say he da bleach oil... wat nonsense."

Noble said:

"It’s not her fault now just that the palm oil too fry she supposed low the gas."

Sparkling said:

''Understanding gf con cook for you, you dey insult her."

Agbo Steve Chidozie said:

"U no happy say she wan manage u? that your room is not rooming at all."

marychioma070mary said:

"You see girl wey cook for you, you still dey complain."

Akinjide said:

"I even think say nah sacrifice them dey prepare for babalawo house see the painting of the house nah."

Nma said:

"You better tell her now oo, make she find her way. no come keep her dey waste her time, make she no go juju for you."

Source: Legit.ng