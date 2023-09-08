A pregnant Nigerian mother has lamented on the TikTok app over the stress she is currently passing through

According to her, she unexpectedly got pregnant five months after giving birth to her first child

Social media users have dropped their thoughts about the video, with many mothers sharing their experiences

A heavily pregnant woman identified as @mummyeleven1 on TikTok showcased her protruding baby bump while backing her little daughter.

In her caption, she reiterated the challenges of having to carry her big baby while being heavily pregnant.

Mum gets pregnant five months after first baby

Source: TikTok

Mum of 1 gets pregnant after five months

According to her, she got pregnant when her baby was just five months old and now she was bearing the consequences.

She wrote:

“When you went to open your leg when your baby was just 5 months old and now you have to back a big baby while heavily pregnant.”

Reactions trail video of mum showing off her baby bump 5 months after delivery

The video has resonated with netizens who took to the comments section to share their experiences.

@2H Collections reacted:

“My situation is even worse, first born 4 years, second born 2 and a half, third is 8 months and I am 8 weeks gone.”

@Benithe Mia said:

“Mine is 1 year and 8 months pregnant.”

@Bright Joseph said:

“How do you guys do it like not me only one self I understand myself again.”

@John DK said:

“I'm hearing u go suffer u go suffer u go crrrrrrryyyy in the song?”

@Skinbybrownney commented:

“Mine is 1 year and I'm 6 months gone, I don tire.”

@Bo_thrift.kids reacted:

“I took 5year implant 1week after birth when my body don well well we will have that conversation about another kid.”

@user1145082739409 said:

“My experience lol.”

@Imooyeomonivisarah said:

“6month and I'm not ready Cox how will I cope.”

@biggbabbyy reacted:

“Lol screaming my name right now.”

@mawealth2 said:

“The fear of this made me breastfeed my son till 2yrs i heard it works i had to try it and it worked for me guess what once we weaned boom.”

Watch the video below:

Mum supports teenage daughter who got pregnant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a very understanding mother, @therealshauntel, has shared a video with a long caption to show people her daughter who got pregnant at 15. The woman said that though her daughter's pregnancy was not planned, the teenager is still carrying her granddaughter.

In the video she shared, the mother could be seen tending to the girl as she rested her head on the bed. The mother advised teenagers on the need to have birth control as a woman's body goes through a lot of changes while pregnant. She also highlighted the emotional stress that comes with such a phase of life.

To show that she is giving her daughter the best care despite her unplanned and ill-time pregnancy, the mother said:

"I never wanted this for my daughter however I’m here for her & will lead her to greatness bcus there’s always a bigger picture for me in every scenario. But there are many young girls who do not have the support of their mom or any of their family members."

