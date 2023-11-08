A viral video shows a funny child who reserved a big loaf of bread for herself and ate it in a hilarious way

The beautiful baby took bite after bite from the bread, which was packaged in a white cellophane bag

Netizens who saw the video found it very funny, and they took to the comment section to analyse it

A little baby who chewed bread in a very hilarious way has gone viral after a video of her emerged on TikTok.

The child had a whole loaf of bread to herself and made sure she held it tightly as if she was securing it from intruders.

The baby ate the bread in a funny way. Photo credit: TikTok/@mj.radies.

Source: TikTok

In the video, which was posted by @mj.radies, the child buried her face in the loaf of bread as she repeatedly took bites from it.

She clutched it with her two hands like a hard-won trophy which needs to be secured at all costs.

As the child took bite after bite from the loaf of bread, an adult who was present in the room could not help but laugh out loud.

Many netizens have also reacted to the video, with some saying it must be the girl's father who gave her the bread.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of a funny child

@Thabo reacted:

"She is the breadwinner."

@Masi said:

"Me eating my December bonus."

@DuniaDY reacted:

"It is written. Man shall not live on bread alone. Fortunately, I am not a man!"

@kyge11 said:

"This kind of tenant must start paying rent."

@Amu_Evans commented:

"The father is responsible."

@comradephill said:

"The meaning of Lord give us our daily bread."

@Mado Slice said:

"And in her mind now she's determined to finish it."

@pastorDHlope said:

"I see a breadwinner tendency."

