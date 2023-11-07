A man who resides abroad relived childhood memories when he saw an old car tire and started playing with it

He lifted up the tire and started rolling it, just like children do back in Nigeria and assume they are driving cars

The man is married to an Oyinbo wife, and the woman was surprised to see what her husband was doing with the tire

An Oyinbo woman was surprised when she saw her husband playing with an old car tyre.

In a trending video which was posted by @happinessisfr33, the man rolled the tyre from place to place just like children do in Nigeria.

Source: TikTok

He was playing with the old tyre and relieving his childhood memories while his wife watched with surprise.

He was so serious with the play, as if he had been wanting to play with a tyre for many years but couldn't find one.

The short clip was captioned:

"My husband said this was the most interesting and fun game he played while growing up."

A lot of TikTok users who saw the video quickly related to it and said they also played with old tires when they were children.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of a man playing with car tyre

@Blessing Chikwenjere said:

"You cannot ever understand how fun this is. Now remove the rim, stick in two strong sticks to make an X and pour some water for lubrication."

@fhidofhido said:

"My mum will say oya carry your tyre go and buy me something because she knows without this, we are not going."

@Jhn Nald commented:

"Yes, it was. Without rims but with two sticks and some mud."

@nonnykay said:

"And we ladies will be holding the guy's shirt behind him."

@Dawit Alemayehu said:

"We all Africans can relate."

@RayRay said:

"It's like the whole of Africa had the same childhood except the 2005 upward babies."

@oforiagyemang7 said:

"I can relate. I use to enter into the big one, and they will push me. It's sweeter than honey."

