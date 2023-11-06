A lady revealed how she said yes to her husband after he casually asked her to marry him on social media

A screenshot of their conversation shared on Twitter by Maryam Pounds shows that Alhaji Araphat asked her to marry him in 2021

Maryam and Araphat are now married more than two years after the proposal started like a joke on Twitter

A Nigerian lady who met her husband on Twitter shared the conversation they first had on the social platform.

In a tweet, the lady, Maryam Pounds, posted a screenshot of the conversation they had leading to her man proposing to her.

The man made a comment, and the lady replied, leading to their marriage.



It all started when the man, Alhaji Araphat, casually told Maryam to marry him. It sounded like a joke.

However, Marayam asked for an engagement ring and also told him to bring the bride price. In another reply, Araphat told her to first accept the proposal.

Their marriage has come to pass after what started like a joke on Twitter. In a new post, Maryam revealed how their relationship started and how it is going.

See the tweet below:

Netizens congratulate Nigerian couple who met each other on Twitter

@Fayokunmii said:

"God bless your home. Congratulations."

@homa1204 said:

"May yours be among the best barakallahu feeh."

@_Rolex523 commented:

"Na savage I dey do on twitter, see my mate."

@Ebonygold1645 reacted:

"Wow!!! This is so beautiful I'm happy for you guys. Congratulations."

@slaynans_ said:

"Congratulations, guys. The fact that I will be adding this hashtag, too Ehn."

@MFTeemah commented:

"Congratulations to you, dear. May almighty Allah bless your union."

@Ednut_1 said:

"Did anyone notice the guy didn't say “please marry me now?" That is because you’re not supposed to beg a woman to marry you."

@BerryLemmy said:

"May Allah bless the new journey for you. Make it easier, happy and make it forever love."

