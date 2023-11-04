Nigerians have reacted with disgust to a released WhatsApp chat involving a married woman and a young man

The chat showed the woman was having a secret affair with the young man and complained about their last 'bed' encounter

Many Nigerians criticised the woman as the chat sparked a debate around rising infidelity in marriages

A man has leaked a WhatsApp chat exposing a married Nigerian woman who is cheating on her husband.

X influencer, @Wizarab10, released the raunchy chat on the social media platform after he challenged people to DM him with their stories about cheating married women.

In the chat, the unidentified woman was messaged by the young man who wondered why she ghosted him.

The woman replied that it was because he was rough with her during their last inti.mate encounter.

She said she would rather stick to her husband. However, the young man promised to go soft with her subsequently and they agreed to meet for another encounter.

The leaked chat angered many.

People reacted to the man's chats with the married woman

@nomani_jay said:

"But how do guys have the guts to knack a married woman? I'm not talking of instances where the guy has no clue that the woman he's knacking is married. I'm talking about those guys doing it willfully.

"That's a line no man should cross."

@NwaAdaIgbo1 said:

"Okwe agbaala.

"I only pity her husband because if he doesn't leave that marriage, he will dimjnish in his career and spiritually."

@don_marrtyynz said:

"Sleeping with a married woman is an all time low shaa.

"That’s the line I can never cross.

"Tho sometimes these women can be secretive."

@michadofamous said:

"Una dey sleep with people's wives smh.

"Where una dey see them sha."

@oma2k2 said:

"Things the happen o, if more people should open up ehhhh, nah only shout u go dey shout o."

@Imohdyn1 said:

"You sure say i go marry for this life?! Be like horror movie....omor."

@peris_ja said:

"Things they occur for this life. Oluwa, blow the trumpet."

Lady exposes her husband online

In a related report, a lady had exposed her cheating husband on social media.

In a TikTok video, the married woman used a business as a reference to drive home her point.

"If cheating na business, my husband for be CEO," words layered on her TikTok post reads.

In the video, the lady was seen dancing. She added that her husband won't be her end.

Ex-corper shares how he dated married woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an ex-corper had opened up about his affair with a married woman.

The ex-corper, @iamridman, explained on X that the woman in her 40s requested that they date and he agreed.

@iamridman said he had read stories of how some boys got taken care of by older women and thought his relationship would turn out that way. He added that he hoped to get a job after his NYSC and thought she was a lifeline.

