Social media users have reacted to a drama that played out between a bride and a little boy at a wedding

To people's surprise, the little boy insisted on lying on her flowing wedding dress while she was dancing

While many internet users hailed the little boy's action as a good omen for the bride, others found it hilarious

A video of a little boy lying on a bride's flowing dress at her wedding has caused an uproar on social media.

The hilarious incident was caught on camera and shared via the social media platform TikTok.

The kid laid on the bride's flowing wedding dress. Photo Credit: @leonelmani777

Source: TikTok

In the clip shared by @leonelmani777, the little boy appeared on the scene and insisted on lying on the bride's flowing dress while she danced.

Luckily for the bride, her dress did not come off by virtue of the kid's weight. After a while, the bride looked behind her to find the kid on her gown.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It was at that point that someone stepped forward to get off the child.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the baby's action

user5655067386539 said:

"Let the poor man sleep nah He need rest and He just found himself something nice to sleep on."

Alicia Allagan said:

"God bless you with a lot of baby."

Ntiwaah said:

"She Dey carry belle go home already."

mihloti Dodo Nkomati said:

"I need a strong relationship like this dress."

funkeobilana said:

"God has already bless you with many children in Jesus' name amen."

ChiChixx said:

''That's a very big blessing."

Abundance Bliss said:

"This marriage is already blessed."

Libby Ramon said:

"Kids have a way of detecting people with pure and beautiful souls, and this bride seems to have nt just tht, bt amazing sence of humor too."

Woman storms wedding with kids, disrupts it

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had disrupted her husband's wedding to another lady.

What was meant to be one of the happiest days in the life of a lady turned out to be pretty embarrassing and devasting when her groom's huge secret was exposed.

In a video, the woman was seen disrupting a wedding ceremony with a baby tied to her back. Sharing her story, she claimed they weren't divorced, and there was no issue between them.

She added that she didn't know why he should be getting married to another lady while she already had children with him.

Source: Legit.ng