Nigerians have reacted to photos of a wedding ceremony in which the groom was represented by a framed photo of his

It was gathered that the lady and the man met on Facebook and agreed to the marriage after series of chats and phone calls

The man who claimed to be very occupied abroad where he resides was said to have sent money for the wedding occasion along with his picture

A lady has walked down the aisle with a framed photo of her man in hand.

Photos from the wedding occasion were shared on a Facebook group, Igbo Rant HQ, by Vivian Chizoba.

The lady held the man's photo all through the wedding occasion Photo Credit: Vivian Chizoba

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the unidentified lady had met the man on Facebook. The two then agreed to the wedding following series of chats and phone conversations.

The man was said to have sent some money along with his picture for the wedding stressing that he was busy abroad and cannot make it in person.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In images made available, the lady dressed in a wedding gown held onto the photo all through the ceremony.

In another frame, she struck poses with the bridesmaids and groomsmen while also holding the man's picture.

Mixed reactions trail the wedding photos

Anthony Enwere thought:

"It is possible, because the guy may not have his documents that will him returns back to his base if he returns home. That is how he wants it. Living in abroad is not a easy ooo. Lots of processes."

Emmanuel Arome commented:

"Yes !! Base on ur disposition , he sent enough more , my view , if is scam or not real will he sent those millions , commonsensically speaking , he lives in diaspora ,may be the nature of the job won't permit him so , married is all about agreement and trust."

Jane Ofili Igwe said:

"Na im burial them dey do so, cos at first glance I thought it was a burial... The table and cake looking like his decorated lying in state and the picture on the casket. Hmmmmm."

Marcel Amanda Adaora remarked:

"Desperate times calls for desperate measure.. The girl wanted marriage and she got it."

Man marries two beautiful lady on same day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had married two beautiful ladies on the same day.

The young man, who hails from Igbide in the Isoko South local government area of Delta state, told The Punch that he met his first wife in 2008 and the second one in 2010.

Ekpe said they both have three children each for him and he had to do the right thing by paying their bride price and marrying them legally.

Source: Legit