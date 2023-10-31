A man left his girlfriend his ATM card and encoded his pin in a derivative notation maths problem

His confused girlfriend took to social media to share the maths problem alongside his ATM card as she sought help

While some netizens tried to solve the question, many others made jokes about her boyfriend's action

A lady, @kaaego, has cried out on X over the derivative notation maths problem her boyfriend left for her to solve in a bid to get his ATM pin.

@kaaego shared a handwritten note her boyfriend left her wherein he informed her to do her hair, do some shopping with friends and have lunch with money in his ATM card.

She also showed the maths problem he told her to solve which will lead to his ATM pin.

Apparently, she could not solve it.

"Men are just wicked, see what my boyfriend left for me today," she wrote as she shared his AMT card and the note on X.

Her tweet blew up and got many talking. Some netizens tried to solve the maths problem.

See her tweet below:

People advised her regarding the math problem

@chuks_dollars said:

"I hv solved it, but I shouldn't disclose it openly. Meet me privately for the ATM pin."

@hotbeans000 said:

"How many girls this guy dey date I don see this picture before I joined twitter."

@kokopops4eva said:

"When I solve that math, I swear I’ll empty that card bc of the stress."

@gere_isaiah said:

"If na me i for start with.

“My intelligent beautiful beautiful baby” beauty and brains.”

@ErikManny2 said:

"Why you sef go date engineering student when you know say you no Sabi book."

@elpadrinohh said:

"Eya sorry. Just turn the back of the card.

"Maybe we fit solve the entire issue asap."

@ikefi said:

"Use Google or chat GPT to solve it if you can’t."

