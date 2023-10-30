Mixed reactions have trailed the two-worded WhatsApp message a young lady got from her boyfriend

The heartbroken lady took to social media to show the message, saying the words really broke her

She had voiced out to him that she was not happy he never showed up when he promised he would, but he was simple with his reply

A young lady, Zany Mwanza, has taken to social media to share the saddening text her boyfriend sent her.

Zany had complained to him about how bad their relationship was going and how he never showed up when he promised he would.

Lady shares saddening text boyfriend sent her. Photo Credit: @zany_mwanza

Source: TikTok

While confessing that she genuinely loved him, she lamented about being tired of everything. She added that she can't force him to love her.

Quite shocking to many, he simply replied her long text with 'Okay bye.'

Mixed reactions trailed the text

Miss Genie said:

"Never, I say never write paragraphs to someone who doesn't value you. Leave quietly coz these messages give them some sort of power."

Marvey said:

"He will come crying back in 3 months max .. make sure you’ve moved on by then and always look good."

Bankroll Shawty said:

"It hurts but why being sad cause of someone who is okay with loosing you. it gets better know that."

user587342313050 said:

"Neva ever write paragraphs to men always leave silently those judas sons dnt read those messages."

dooda_7 said:

"Have you ever been to a point where you just start feeling afraid wen someone starts caring for you and you just feel like it a trap.''

iam_Stel said:

"All those saying u should leave in silence,for how long do u hv to leave a relationship in silence?It gets to a point u hv to talk!!let’s be real."

Fulufhelo said:

"That's why i leave in silence. I will always retain my power."

Source: Legit.ng