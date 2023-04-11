A Nigerian lady has been left heartbroken after she found out that her boyfriend is not all he claims to be

The unhappy lady shared their WhatsApp conversation in which she confronted him for avoiding her call

She pleaded with him to give her a listening ear, saying she does not understand why he is ignoring her

A Nigerian lady identified as Temilade has tearfully announced on TikTok that her relationship has crashed.

Temilade shared her last WhatsApp chat with him wherein she begged him to talk out things with her.

She was bothered that he wasn't picking up her calls and did not want to discuss whatever the issue was with her.

Temilade begged him to talk to her, saying that he was hurting her. She went on to question why he asked her out despite that his girlfriend was pregnant.

Reactions on social media

Kesha priest said:

"Mine just told me his now a father meaning 9months pregnancy he never for once told me."

bolanleislamiyat said:

"Like Hod do these people breathe after hurting the lady they begged for days ,months lol mine even begged me for years lol left me also."

mi_mi's couture said:

"This same thing happen to me also, and he even lie to me that he don't have any girl ,not knowing his girlfriend is pregnant and about to bor sef."

Guess my name said:

"E no go better for you join. Una self sabi hurt person feelings. If una get same energy back. Una go Dey shed crocodile tears up and down. Iku pa ee."

Nurse_Joy said:

"Relationship kids.

"Bfr getting into a relationship u supposed to be disappointed in advance.

"Sorry my love buh relationship isn't for d weak."

Marley Richie said:

"You can be second wife nah tell him you wan be second wife."

