A man took time to sing for his wife to make her happy, but she seemed unimpressed because she refused to smile

The wife merely listened to the man's song and did not show any sign that she was enjoying the love he was showing her

Social media users quickly took to the comment section to analyse the video, with some ladies saying they wished to have such a man

Reactions tailed the video of a man who sang a sweet song for his wife, who looked unimpressed.

The clip posted by Moses Alusinebarley quickly went viral because of how the man's wife reacted to her man's efforts to make her happy.

The man's wife appeared unimpressed. Photo credit: TikTok/@mosesalusinebarley0.

Source: TikTok

Man uses Obi m by Timi Dakolo to make his wife happy

The man was singing Obi m, a song made good by Timi Dakolo, and he was busy touching his wife as he moved his lips in line with the lyrics of the song.

However, his wife refused to smile, making netizens wonder if she was enjoying the song at all.

His wife frowned her face and, at some point, used her hand to wedge her jaws, acting uninterested.

TikTok users took to the comment section to analyse the video and the woman's response to her husband's show of love.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of a man showing his wife love

@maxi said:

"The girl be like me when never chop since morning now you telling me I go chop money."

@Susan wisdom said:

"How wish mine is still alive too sing for me too."

@Akua Diamond said:

"Love sweet when you are watching it on TikTok."

@user762859023607 said:

"God, if am a crocodile just direct me to the river. Lovely couple."

@Ella brown said:

"She's too beautiful for this."

@trendmegh said:

"A husband who adores his wife."

Source: Legit.ng