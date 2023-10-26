Global site navigation

"You Don Turn Your Papa to Avatar": Young Man Angrily Gives Dad Funny Haircut, Video Stirs Reactions
Family and Relationships

by  Victor Duru
  • A young lady has displayed the funny haircut her father ended up with after he received a haircut from her brother
  • Coming to the defense of her brother, the lady said he got annoyed because her dad woke him up so early to cut his hair
  • Mixed reactions trailed a video showing the haircut, with many people likening it to that of Avatar, The Last Airbender

A Nigerian dad got a funny haircut after his son angrily helped him cut his hair.

One of the family members, a lady, displayed her dad's haircut on their family TikTok handle and gave people hard laughs.

Dad, funny haircut, son
The haircut left netizens in stitches. Photo Credit: @l_o_t_ds
Source: TikTok

According to the lady, her brother gave him that haircut out of anger after he was woken up so early for it. She wrote:

"In my brother’s defense, my dad woke him up too early and he was annoyed .

"My dad was so shy when I was making this video."

Laughing at the haircut, many people thought her father looked like the main character of a popular American animated series, Avatar, The Last Airbender.

Watch the video below:

The clip had netizens in stitches

cold heart said:

"Avatar from Osun."

HORTIMATE said:

"You don turn your papa to avatar."

PUREHEART said:

"E be like this avatar nor Dey inside ice for the 100 years."

Jay Okoro said:

"This reminds me of my dad and I…I use to do him the same."

COL£ NATION said:

"Me when my grandpa ask me to barb his hair for him."

_Akanni_ said:

"Tell your brother to forget anything like heaven oo."

vea said:

"And my brother and I discovered the avatar."

isaacthelord10 said:

"After waking me up by 6am you expect me to barb it normal... you lie."

Dad fights son for keeping dreads

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had reacted angrily after seeing his son on dreads.

The Nigerian dad first confronted the young man, using cuss words on him for keeping a haircut he deems irresponsible for a promising young man.

He then took scissors and made a move to shave the haircut, but faced resistance from his son who kept dodging his father's attempts respectfully. In a short video reposted by Elufowora Eluyemi Lateef on Facebook, the father could be seen in a physical struggle with the young man.

Source: Legit.ng

