A young lady has displayed the funny haircut her father ended up with after he received a haircut from her brother

Coming to the defense of her brother, the lady said he got annoyed because her dad woke him up so early to cut his hair

Mixed reactions trailed a video showing the haircut, with many people likening it to that of Avatar, The Last Airbender

A Nigerian dad got a funny haircut after his son angrily helped him cut his hair.

One of the family members, a lady, displayed her dad's haircut on their family TikTok handle and gave people hard laughs.

According to the lady, her brother gave him that haircut out of anger after he was woken up so early for it. She wrote:

"In my brother’s defense, my dad woke him up too early and he was annoyed .

"My dad was so shy when I was making this video."

Laughing at the haircut, many people thought her father looked like the main character of a popular American animated series, Avatar, The Last Airbender.

cold heart said:

"Avatar from Osun."

HORTIMATE said:

"You don turn your papa to avatar."

PUREHEART said:

"E be like this avatar nor Dey inside ice for the 100 years."

Dad fights son for keeping dreads

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had reacted angrily after seeing his son on dreads.

The Nigerian dad first confronted the young man, using cuss words on him for keeping a haircut he deems irresponsible for a promising young man.

He then took scissors and made a move to shave the haircut, but faced resistance from his son who kept dodging his father's attempts respectfully. In a short video reposted by Elufowora Eluyemi Lateef on Facebook, the father could be seen in a physical struggle with the young man.

