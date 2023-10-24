The spiritual director of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, a church based in Lagos, evangelist Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi has gifted some church workers new cars

The cleric, who recently celebrated his birthday, made the five beneficiaries emotional with the surprise car gesture

The heartwarming car giftings, which went down at the church ground, was caught on camera and melted hearts

Evang Chuwkuebuka Anozie Obi, the spiritual director of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, has given new cars to five church workers.

Evang Ebuka, at the church ground, called out the names of the beneficiaries and gave them the free will to pick the car of their choice from the five parked before them.

The beneficiaries of the new cars are Esther Nwachukwu, Justin Odinaka, Uche Ofueze, Emma 'security' and Ijeoma Igwe.

Each one of the workers showed gratitude and was emotional as they came out from the crowd to be presented with their cars.

Evang Ebuka revealed that in 2022 he gave out three cars and hinted at repeating the gesture in 2024. He prayed on the cars afterwards.

The moment the cleric gave out the cars was shared on TikTok and earned the admiration of netizens.

Watch the video below:

Evangelist Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi's gesture causes stir

