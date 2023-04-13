A Nigerian pastor remembered a female church member for her kind deeds to him when he was at his lowest point

The thoughtful pastor of Ark of God for All Nations church gifted the woman a brand new Lexus 570 Jeep

According to the pastor, the woman not only stood by him when the going was tough but also accommodated him

A Nigerian pastor Praise Chuwku of the Ark of God for All Nations church has gifted a female member a brand new Lexus 570 Jeep.

Pastor Praise presented the new whip to the woman on the occasion of her 50th birthday which was held on the 8th of April, 2023.

The pastor gifted her a brand new Lexus 570 Jeep. Photo Credit: Oriaku Longinus

Source: Facebook

According to Nollywood actor Oriaku Longinus who shared the development on Facebook alongside pictures, the woman and her husband have been kind to the pastor.

Longinus explained that the pastor said the woman and her husband accommodated, stood by, fed and helped him when the going was tough and when many left him.

"According to Pastor. Praise Chukwu, this particular woman and husband has been there for him, helped, supported and stood by him when others left him. Pastor Praise recounted how due to certain issues, he lost his church members but this particular woman and her husband, stood and encouraged him feed him and also accommodated him chai," an excerpt from Longinus' post reads.

Longinus advised people to take a cue from the woman's story and be vessels of positivity.

"Be a vessel of positivity, be a voice that encourages! If your friend is a king and you kill him…. Remember you can never answer a friend to a king…..!"

Reactions on social media

Onetouch Arinze said:

"Pst as you remember those that stood by you, God protection upon you..."

LarryJakarta Onwuka said:

"This car is above 50 million naira, I gauze their are so many poor and hungry people in that same church, hmmmm."

Mazi Jude Pondis said:

"Me that haff been standing for pastor praise nko, haff he buy me bicycle??

"Congratulations to the celebrant."

Emenike Samuel Ikuku said:

"Men may not understand what it takes to have one commited member to stand by you in storms of life."

Evangelist Onyekachukwu Anyanwu said:

"Chief imo send me the church address I want to change my church and happy birthday madam."

Emily Chinedu said:

"Big congratulations.. is rare and difficult to see people like this.. may God bless her richly..

"Congratulations.."

Victor Ibeanusi Dop said:

"Wow this wonderful from him. Congratulations to the receiver. Pstr God bless you the More. Gifters never Lack. God pls remember me I pray."

