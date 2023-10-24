A mother who just welcomed a baby showed off the handsome child and said he had changed her physical appearance

She accused the baby of turning her into a mad woman because her body looked dark with plenty of rashes during her pregnancy

The video caught the attention of her followers, who said the child took all her beauty when he was in the belly

A mother who just welcomed a child has shown her followers on TikTok what she looked like when she was pregnant.

The woman, @blackisexpensive, looked unkempt with plenty of rashes. According to her, the baby nearly turned her into a mad woman.

The baby looks so cute. Photo credit: TikTok/@blackisexpensive.

Source: TikTok

Her face looked swollen, and her nose bloated during her pregnancy.

Mother who looked unkempt during pregnancy

Some TikTok users compared the woman to Nollywood actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, people who saw the child's photo agreed that he was very handsome, and they concluded that he stole all his mother's beauty when he was in the womb.

She captioned the video:

"Meet the boy that turned me into a mad person."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mother gives birth to a cute baby boy

@user4616788407479 said:

"Why does he look so cute and innocent after what he has done."

@Yvonne Miinda commented:

"He almost made you look like Mr. Ibu. He is so cute, though."

@user9051913633903 said:

"My search bar shows shapeshift effect."

@lyn shii said:

"I have seen somebody mentioning Mr. Ibu."

@Hope said:

"Your baby don collect all your beauty."

@Swilliamz_d said:

"Only for him to betray you and say ‘dada."

@Tilly juixy said:

"Those babies, the way they are fine, they'll take all your beauty for themselves. See handsomeness."

Mother punishes twin babies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a mother punished her twin babies who messed up her white door. They used a marker to write on their mother's white door.

The mother forced the kids to clean up the door.

The twin babies, Treasure and Trisha, obeyed their mother and started cleaning without making any comments. The video got a lot of TikTok users laughing.

Source: Legit.ng