A Nigerian lady recently shared an inspiring video revealing her family's incredible journey to parenthood.

The video showed how her husband's brave act of faith led to the birth of their adorable baby boy.

Man carries blanket folded like baby

The new mum, who posts as @teagei0 on TikTok, recalled how her husband participated in Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Miracle Challenge in February 2023.

He symbolically carried a blanket folded like a baby, trusting God would grant them a child.

Just two months later, in April 2023, the doting couple received the wonderful news of a positive pregnancy test.

Their joy was evident as they welcomed their baby boy, a proof of the power of faith and perseverance.

The video compilation, which has warmed the hearts of many, first showed the husband carrying the blanket followed by another clip of him holding their precious child.

"This is my husband with our son now. In February 2023 during the Hallelujah challenge by Nathaniel Bassey, we were asked to dress up like our miracle and we just used a random blanket as a baby. Fast forward to April 2023, we got our positive pregnancy test and we were so happy. We were so glad. This is me and him with so much joy and excitement," the wife narrated.

Reactions as couple showcases great faith

The TikTok video sparked lots of comments and reactions from netizens.

@LionMatriarch said:

"Please how do you dress like a millionaire? today is Day 5 hallelujah challenge."

@Sweetlabake said:

"Pls when is the hallelujah challenge ending and can I still dress like my miracle tonight."

@Mohtun_rahyor said:

"Marry right ooooo. So your husband doesn’t think you’re going crazy when demonstrating your faith!!!"

@La'bellaz shoes stores commented:

"I must testify greatly in this 2024 hallelujah challenge as long as God lives."

@Sommie said:

"Today is dress as your miracle. I can’t wait to dress like a bride. Congratulations to your bundle of joy dear."

@Ife added:

"God is so good and kind. I join my faith with as many people praying for this kind of testimony, God will visit you and you shall testify."

Woman welcomes child after 28 years

