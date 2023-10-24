A pregnant woman was teary after returning home to find a package that was delivered to her

According to the expectant mother, it was from a lady who happens to be the wife of her ex, who is the father of her older son

A video showing the items delivered to her apartment has gone viral and surprised many people online

A pregnant woman, Nena Lovelace, has taken to social media to display the items she recently received from her son's step-mum, Jasmin.

An emotional Lovelace explained that her older son's stepmum is the lady who married her baby daddy.

Lovelace was not expecting the package. Photo Credit: @jijispartyplayhouse

Source: TikTok

Lovelace said her son, who is 21, lives with them (her ex and his wife Jasmin) and had just moved into her apartment, hoping to get some rest when she saw the package.

Lovelace fought tears as she videoed the items and appreciated the benefactor for her kindness.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"...My son is an adult now and lives with them. I’m pregnant just had surgery and she sent this for my other children ❤️❤️unbelievable woman," Lovelace replied a netizen.

The clip has amassed over a million views at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

Lovelace's post of gratitude stirs reactions

@Paslolia_Musangi98 said:

"Another day to cry with a stranger May God bless her abundantly."

MrsSpence61 said:

"I’m so thankful to hear a woman be grateful because many just feel privileged. I’m so grateful for her to do that for you. God is good all the time."

Michelle Marie Bartender said:

"It takes a village. I don’t know where this bitter stepmom thing started! But this is how’s done."

Shanell Johnson said:

"That's crazy weird and sad we don't see that kind of unconditional support anymore!! Bless them for there help!!!"

Tanala Duncan said:

"And she said her OLDEST which means it’s for ALL her kids that’s a kind woman- and your praise is just as kind."

Krissy057 said:

"Proof she truly loves your son and cares about your family. Very thoughtful of her."

aruba1230 said:

"That’s cause a true queen always straightens out another queen’s crown. She’s a God-sent."

Lady honours her stepdad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had honoured her stepfather, who raised her.

At age three, Portia Thabisile's biological father decided to leave her and her mother.

Thankfully, her mother met a wonderful man, and he raised Portia as his own daughter. Portia shared her inspirational post via the #ImStaying Facebook group and included the following caption:

"I'm staying because of my daddy he took me in when I was 3 years after my biological father left me and my mam, he gave me love till today he never made me feel like I don't belong in the family, I'm his first born and only gal and I love him."

Source: Legit.ng