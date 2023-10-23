Women usually have weird and funny cravings during pregnancy and a Nigerian woman's own has stirred reactions

The pregnant lady was recorded enjoying a cheese balls snack from the floor, quite to her husband's surprise

Many women who watched the video shared their various pregnancy cravings as they remarked on the woman's action

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to share his wife's unique pregnancy craving.

The man found out his wife had her cheese balls snack scattered on the floor and ate it from there like a toddler.

"Pregnancy will humble you," the man wrote as he shared the video of his wife.

Not minding that her husband watched with surprise, the woman carried on eating from the floor and watching TV at the same time.

The video of the woman's pregnancy craving at play sparked a conversation on cravings among women.

Women spoke on pregnancy cravings

Jóssy Wangari said:

"I use to cook popcorn and eat with my small brother when we finish we sleep on the ground and nobody is suppose to question us."

Jesse’s_mom said:

"I thank God for seeing me throughout this journey of 9months. I’m a proud mother of my baby boy Jesse Chikamso."

Estrella said:

"My mom told me that whenever she is pregnant, she dey always drink garri with fresh pepper with tomatoes sef fear catch me ooo."

Ideraoluwa said:

"I'm the only one who doesn't crave for anything but don't just near my malt."

prettyberry119 said:

"Mine is .staying close to a pit toilet dat smell is something else."

biggi said:

"Nd na my member for church ooooh we signify with the bangles in her hand."

lillygina219 said:

"I swear I did this on my bed and told my sister that is the bed own that is sweeter then the packet."

Woman shares her unique pregnancy craving

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had opened up about her unique pregnancy craving.

She revealed that throughout her nine months of pregnancy, red oil became her ultimate craving, surpassing all other food cravings.

In a surprising revelation, Faith admitted to breaking a gallon of oil to fulfill her quest to drink red oil. The video showcased the broken container as she indulged in licking the oil. It also revealed the lengths she went to satisfy her craving.

