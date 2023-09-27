A Nigerian lady has caused a frenzy online after speaking up about her unique pregnancy craving for red oil

In a video, she revealed that her craving was so strong that she resorted to breaking a gallon of oil just to satisfy herself

Reacting to the video, some women shared their cravings during pregnancy and how it affected them

A woman identified as @pweetyfaith0 on TikTok has opened up about her pregnancy journey and her intense craving for red oil.

She revealed that throughout her nine months of pregnancy, red oil became her ultimate craving, surpassing all other food cravings.

Pregnant woman who craves red oil cries out Photo credit: @pweetyfaith0/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She said;

“Red oil was my craving throughout my 9 months journey."

Extreme measures to satisfy red oil craving

In a surprising revelation, Faith admitted to breaking a gallon of oil to fulfil her quest to drink red oil.

The video showcased the broken container as she indulged in licking the oil. It also revealed the lengths she went to satisfy her craving.

“To the extent that I broke the gallon of oil just to lick the little one inside.”

Reactions as pregnant woman shares unusual craving for red oil

Faith's video sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens on various social media platforms.

Many expressed surprise and amusement at her unusual craving, while others shared their unique pregnancy cravings.

@user2837758897628 said:

“It seems I'm the only one who doesn't have all these weird cravings. Halfway through my pregnancy and yet no cravings.”

@Dee_Nwa commented:

“The baby's favourite food will be Abacha and Banga stew. Congratulations dear.”

@Pretty peace reacted:

“God abeg of this ur own nor different so.”

@faithybael said:

“Hmmmm I finally found my second, this was also my craving when I was pregnant.”

@BEAUTYBYBEE reacted:

“Me I like ice cream and sugar cane no be small.”

@preshylove said:

“Mine was bone, especially chicken bone.”

@user1067720316233 said:

“Same here me and red oil nah 5&6 I enjoy d tick oil.”

Watch the video below:

Pregnant woman cries out over unusual cravings

Legit.ng previously reported a Nigerian woman who also lamented how pregnancy altered her taste.

The woman said she woke up craving chicken stew and proceeded to make it. She also made spaghetti and vegetable okra soup.

However, her craving changed to garri and sugar without milk after preparing the delicious meals.

The lady said she was unable to eat any of the nice food she just prepared because she lost appetite for them.

She lamented that after seeing all those sumptuous meals, her heart was set on soaking garri and she did.

In the video, she showed the plate of garri she was drinking.

Her words: "Omo pregnancy is not easy o. I made stew. I also made vegetables okro soup and spaghetti but I just lost my appetite. Honestly like I can't eat any of those. I just feel like eating something else. I'm craving garri and sugar without milk."

