A lady who schooled with Chef Dammy's pastor, Adegoke Jeremiah, at the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) has shed light on his attitude to his studies

According to her, pastor Jeremiah was once a student of psychology and was meant to graduate with his mates in March 2019

She opened up about how he had no friends in class, barely attended lectures and was advised by the university management to withdraw in his 300 level

As the Chef Dammy versus pastor Adegoke Jeremiah saga continues to generate buzz, a Nigerian lady, who was a coursemate to the accused cleric, has beamed a light on his university education.

The lady, who pleaded anonymity, told Legit.ng's Victor Duru in an exclusive chat that pastor Jeremiah was admitted into Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) during the 2015/2016 academic session, into the department of psychology.

She claimed pastor Jeremiah was 'friendless'

She shared how Jeremiah was asked by the university management to withdraw from the institution in his 300 level for failure to make the required GPA. In her words:

"Jerry (Jeremiah) was admitted into the FUOYE 2015/2016 (Psychology department to be precise).

"It’s in FUOYE's tradition to issue probation each semester to any student who doesn’t make up to 1.5 CGPA.

"After the first probation, the second and the 3rd semester you are unable to meet up, you will be advised to withdraw. A lot of our classmates were advised to withdraw on resumption of 300 level and Jerry was one of them.

"Prior to that, Jerry had no friends in class and he barely attended class."

Pastor Jeremiah was meant to graduate in 2019

Casting doubts about the possibility of him being a graduate, the lady said he was meant to graduate in March 2019 with his mates if he had taken the university's advise. She said:

"If you check his profile, he calls himself a psychologist because he was once a student of psychology and was meant to graduate with his mates in March 2019.

"I don’t know if Jerry has an educational graduate certificate after I left FUOYE but the date will never be a 2019 date and I doubt if Jerry tried getting back to school cos a lot of our mates who were asked to withdraw rewrote their JAMB and got back into school and a good number of them graduated last session while some are in currently in their final year."

Legit.ng sent messages to Pastor Jeremiah's WhatsApp lines to get comments on the allegations Chef Dammy labelled against him, but he has yet to reply at the time of this report.

Source: Legit.ng