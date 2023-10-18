The University of Ilorin community in Kwara State has been struck with tragedy following the demise of one of its students

Sanni Hameedat, a 20-year-old female undergraduate, was reported to have committed suicide after being scammed of N500,000

Management of the university said she ingested an insecticide to end her life after she could not handle the pressure of her ordeals

Ilorin, Kwara - An emerging report has confirmed that a 20-year-old student at the University of Ilorin, identified as Sanni Hameedat, tragically took her own life after lending N500,000 to a guy she met on Snapchat.

As reported by Punch, the management of the private hostel where she lived, Hameedat, was participating in her SIWES program when this unfortunate event occurred.

The management, in a statement, said:

“The cause of suicide was traced to financial misappropriation. She was entrusted with a significant sum of money by her mother. She crossed paths with a guy on Snapchat and developed a friendship.

“When the boy claimed that his mother was battling breast cancer and urgently needed N500,000, the compassionate and emotional lady decided to help him by lending him half of the N1 million she held for her mother. And the boy promised to repay the borrowed money.

It was gathered that when her mother requested the funds be returned, the young man suddenly severed all communication and blocked her.

This development was reported to have left her profoundly distressed, compelling her to seek loans from different mobile applications to cover the missing N500,000.

To repay the borrowed N500,000, Hameedat managed to gather N450,000 from loan apps and contributed her savings of N50,000.

How female student ingested insecticide

The management also revealed that she had reportedly consumed a bottle of the pesticide called Sniper the night before.

Her roommate, who had gone to bed early, woke up in the middle of the night to find Hameedat in distress, foaming from her mouth and vomiting.

“Alarmed, the roommate sought help, and she was rushed to UITH before being declared dead,” the statement concluded.

However, due to their participation in a convocation ceremony, the Dean of the Student Affairs Unit and the Head of Corporate Affairs at the university were unavailable for comments.

Meanwhile, the Student Union President, Ologundudu Adesunkanmi, confirmed the incident, supporting the hostel management's account.

He said:

“The Vice-Chancellor, Dean of Student Affairs are very much aware of the issue, and they have reported to the appropriate authority to begin a full-length investigation into the matter. It is sad that the university community lost her in such a devastating manner.”

