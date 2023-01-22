A beautiful albino lady with perfect shape and curves has made a video that generated conversation online

The lady danced in a short clip as a man praised her, saying he has never seen an albino as beautiful as her before

With over 400,000 views on TikTok, the lady's comment section is filled with people appreciating her beauty

A lady, @blonde806, who is an albino has got many people talking on TikTok with her beautiful and spotless-looking skin.

Making a video response to someone who praised her skin, the lady danced to show her curves and beauty more.

The lady's perfect skin got social media users praising her. Photo source: TikTok/@blonde806

Source: UGC

Albino lady with perfect skin

Her braids complemented her skin well. She had a very gracious smile as she vibed to an Igbo song.

Many men and women in her comment section said they have never seen such a beautiful albino lady as her.

Watch video below:

The video has gathered over 400 comments and more than 38,000 likes as at the time of writing this report.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

S Spendy Segu said:

"You define real beauty!!! You define the definition of beauty and kill the funny ideology of albino!!"

darkbarbie said:

"You're beautiful girl."

claremumbi4 said:

"Perfect skin body nose eyes everything on point."

Zazouimora said:

"You are more than perfection."

Honeydrop said:

"First beautiful albino I have ever seen please a video for me."

God's Favourite said:

"Baby may God keep blessing you, much love that can make me cry."

cieeh blessed said:

"She is not I can't believe,it's a filter ,but if it's true then you are beautiful gal."

ShamsasuleH said:

"You are beautiful sweetheart."

Another albino with beautiful skin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady known as Angel Egeonu on TikTok made a video to reveal how she had been able to maintain her skin as an albino in Nigeria.

To protect her light skin from the harshness of the weather, the lady said that her parents ensured she never played outside like normal children.

As a way to keep her away from sunlight, they always drove her to and from school. While she was a student as a kid, Egeonu stated that she could not play outside because of the light from the sun.

Source: Legit.ng