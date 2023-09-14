A young lady shared a video of how she helped a woman in Lekki, Nigeria, eight months ago

The video went viral on TikTok and many people donated money to support the woman

The young lady searched for the woman for months until she finally found her and gave her the money

A compassionate young lady posted a touching video on TikTok, showing how she came to the aid of a struggling woman in Lekki, a suburb of Lagos, Nigeria.

The video captured the hearts of many viewers, who generously donated money to help the woman improve her situation.

The woman was very grateful. Photo credit: TikTok/@king_mitchy

Source: TikTok

The young lady was determined to find the woman again and deliver the money to her, but it was not easy.

She spent months looking for her until one day, she finally spotted her and approached her with the good news.

The woman was overwhelmed with gratitude and joy and knelt to express her appreciation to the young lady.

She demonstrated her how much the money meant and how it would improve her life.

Legit is yet to independently confirm the claims in the video.

Watch the video below

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

Nas-cent reacted:

"I want to be like yoU when I'm financially stable."

Kalika said:

"You are very reliable, bless you."

Classicmahry wrote:

"Keep doing your good deeds the massive reward will get to you soon ijn."

Lifeisajourney commented:

"We need to look after each other!!"

HelloHuda also commented:

"Tiktok loves to make me cry."

Pr3tty ella:

"God will continue to bless you."

User8238152512627:

"God bless you. God will keep blessing you sis."

Anderson Elmera:

"Love you so much."

Family Arkell:

"God will thank you for this."

Chioma Akoma:

"Mitchy is so pretty. My helper shall remember me ijn."

Blessing:

"God continue to bless u dear."

Abebi:

"God bless you. I love this."

Wayne:

"Wish I can meet you some day."

Yawgyamfi9612:

"God bless you my sister."

