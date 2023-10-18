A brilliant street artist made a beautiful artwork of a woman who sells kuli kuli and she was excited to receive it

After he posted the artwork on social media, a fan of his sent him the sum of N5,000 to give to the kuli kuli seller

The artist, Bamishaye Sunday David, told Legit.ng that he saw the woman at Apata Market, Ibadan, Oyo state

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

A lady who sells kuli kuli got lucky as she received a cash gift of N5000 from a street artist.

This came after the street artist saw the lady and decided to draw her. He presented the artwork to her free of charge.

The lady was happy when she got the piece of artwork. Photo credit: TikTok/@davspen_art.

Source: TikTok

He made a video of her reaction after she received the piece of artwork and then posted the video on TikTok.

Ibadan-based artist draws trader

The street artist Bamishaye Sunday David, explained that one of his fans saw the video and decided to bless the woman with money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The money was sent to him, and he took it to the woman. He also made a video showing when the woman got the money.

Her happiness knew no bounds when she was gifted the money. David told Legit.ng:

"I found her at Apata Market Ibadan. She sells kuli kuli. She was very excited. Some people promised to get in touch with her through my platform. I'm not just putting smile on people’s faces but also creating a financial room for people…it means a whole lot to me. I’m very glad and I feel fulfilled."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of lady who got gift of N5k

@_Otondo said:

"I'm an artist too."

@Adespet said:

"The woman dey appreciative."

@Felixanineh said:

"No matter the condition one is going through, nothing beats natural happiness. She was very happy."

@Yusuf said:

"What a smile. She never expected such from anyone. Thanks."

Artist draws bus conductor

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian street artist drew a bus conductor.

The artist did it so fast, and it was unexpected by the conductor.

When the conductor saw the nice drawing, he became pleased and smiled broadly.

Source: Legit.ng