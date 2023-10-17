A student of Babcock University, IIisha-Remo in Ogun state has shared a video of her roommate making a love call

She recorded her roommate as she remained on the call for more than two hours at night and wasn't touching her food

Many Nigerians were in stitches over the lady's behaviour while on the phone call, while others shared things love made them do in the past

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share a recording of her roommate behaving funny during a phone call with her lover at night.

The Babcock University student captioned the clip, 'POV: Your roommate is in love'.

She wrote the time of the day on the video, showing that her roommate was on the phone call for more than two hours.

From the clip, her roommate appeared to be eating when the call came in. Wording on the clip suggested the call began at 8: 03 pm.

The lady laughed at regular intervals and seemed to play with her food while the love call lasted.

The video left people in stitches

Mayowa said:

"No need for food again, She’s full on love."

favourite fan girl said:

"Wetin be this. i dey vex."

Ella said:

"I was like that in 200lvl first semester. He still leave me."

Kunkushi said:

"If say the school permits them to do video call now ehen una no go hear word."

pumpkin said:

"Call her back oooo she don Dey go where she no know."

Nellie said:

"Behavior of those stingy boyfriends they can call you the whole night."

eseceline said:

"I remember how I lost so much weight because my friends would take the food and eat."

Couple speak on phone for 101 hours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man and his wife had made history after speaking on the phone for 101 hours.

Showcasing video screengrabs from the calls, the couple tagged it a 'call-a-thon' and noted that it lasted exactly 101 hours, 15 minutes and 40 seconds which translates to four days and five hours.

It is not clear if their long call was a deliberate attempt to enter the Guinness World Record book, but they sure did bask in the euphoria of it.

According to GWR, the longest telephone or video conversation record for a team of two is shared between Latvians Kristaps Štãls, who was paired with Patriks Zvaigzne and Leonids Romanovs, who was paired with Tatjana Fjodorova.

