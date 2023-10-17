Ahead of her birthday, a young Nigerian lady has generated a buzz online over her stunning cash display

With great joy, the lady showed off a big sack filled with money and went on to scatter them on her bed

Many people who watched the video attributed her 'wealth' to different occupations, while others hailed her showcase

A young Nigerian lady has taken the internet by storm with her eye-catching display of money.

In a video seen on TikTok, the lady, @hoppy.fundz, first showed an open big sack filled with different paper currencies.

People wanted to know her source of income. Photo Credit: @hoppy.fundz

She took out some bundles and posed with them. Next, she was seen playing with the bundles of money scattered on her bed.

A lady joined her on the scene as they had a field day with the massive wads of cash. The lady showcase comes ahead of her birthday.

People wondered what she did for a living.

Watch the video below:

People react to the massive display of money

sunshine said:

"Omo December done sure for you."

fuki@@ said:

"Wait oooooo.

"Una dey another life ahbi na this one wey i dey, cus omo."

0% said:

"New update do birthday next yr I must do if na to go lapo go borrow money first I go go."

Son of Grace said:

"If you are not a good ritualist make I bend."

Malcolm X said:

"All of una just de shout ghana. Like say their currency get value reach naira."

ADA_BEKE said:

"Where una Dey see money, no be the same Nigeria all of us Dey."

Wealth_ said:

"Mummy of Lagos money no even reach this one."

user18885555487 said:

"He be like say me go beg money for garri oo my life saver ask for my account ma."

Rich lady fills compound with bundles of cash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a rich lady named Reyy had shown off overflowing bundles of money.

In a video, she was seen carrying stacks of dollars which were arranged in small transparent bags.

Also, dollar notes were seen littered all around the front of her house as she stepped on them and played with the cash. The intriguing clip also showed the wealthy woman taking the cash tied in a bag into her house.

The video garnered a lot of attention on TikTok with many users expressing their disbelief at the amount of money that Reyy has.

