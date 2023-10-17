A video of a baby who adopted a funny sitting position attracted attention on TikTok and received over 1,200 comments

The video was posted on October 12 by Mummy Tripple J, and it reveals that the baby was born a little over a week ago

The way the baby wedged his chin with his hand made people to jokingly suggest he was busy thinking about life in Nigeria

A baby became a viral sensation on TikTok because of his sitting posture, which made him look like he was thinking seriously.

On October 12, 2023, Tiktok user Mummy Tripple J posted a video of her baby, who has a unique sitting position.

The baby used his hand to wedge his chin. Photo credit: TikTok/@babakaa00.

Source: TikTok

The cute baby, Ezekiel, was sitting on her lap, but the way he sat showed that something was going on in his little mind.

The video was captured a week and three days after the child was born. He used his right hand to wedge his chin in a hilarious way.

Baby's unique sitting posture causes laughter on TikTok

His eyes were focused on the adult who was holding him as if he were searching for answers to a troubling question.

The caption on the video said the child was thinking about Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of funny baby who sat like an adult

@Genevieve said:

"Gorgeous baby is confused about his location."

@Lion jay said:

"E chock am say na Nigerian he for come down."

@BLESSED OIA said:

"Maybe nah USA God promise am. Una use fasting and prayer carry am come Nigeria."

@paygevibes said:

"Person dey em own jeje for heaven dey attend Jesus academy, una go born am."

@barisuarex said:

"E dey reason say una no even carry me go Canada go born me sef una no try at all. Now I go come dey hustle to japa."

@Frank Deweese said:

"Life no easy, he dey think how he wan take face the struggle."

Dwarf shows off her baby

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a dwarf welcomed a baby, and she showed it off on TikTok.

She and her husband appeared in the video, and they were seen admiring the kid.

A lot of their fans congratulated them after the video went viral.

Source: Legit.ng