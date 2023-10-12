A group of women in the market jubilated as a man and his wife welcomed twins after years of no child in their marriage

The market women emptied white powder on the man's head to celebrate what God had done in his life

Many TikTokers said watching the video made them so emotional as they prayed for others who wanted children

A family that had been waiting for the fruit of the womb for 14 years finally welcomed twins into their home.

Many market women rejoiced when they saw the new mother's husband. They emptied white powder on him to celebrate.

Market women rejoiced with the new father. Photo source: @viviluv9



People celebrate birth of twins

Traders who knew the woman shouted for joy. The twins' mother's worker screamed:

"My madam don born!"

The joy in the market was palpable in a TikTok clip. Many people had powder all over their faces as a mark of celebration. @viviluv9 shared the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bishop_Zoid said:

"Nobody should just mess with those children cos na full mkt de their back ooooo. I don talk my own ooooo."

mercy 2 said:

"I tap it for my uncle. 25years."

I'm blessed said:

"Who’s crying tears of joy with me."

Sandra Justin 29 said:

"I pray God bless my aunt with a baby."

King Howells said

"A lot of my gender go don get like 3 kids with another woman within that 14 years... Congratulations to them."

I am VICTORIA said:

"Goosebumps ooo ooh chimo, God when I’m ready please don’t delay me I don’t want my husband to ever regret knowing me."

Laura said:

"You won’t understand this joy if you haven’t stayed close to awaiting parents congratulations to them. All waiting parents will celebrate like this."

Oluoma Mercy said:

"This is going to be my elder sister’s testimony very soon. After waiting for 12 years."

jennifersimon582 said:

"When it’s your time there’s nothing that can stop the hand of God, congratulations."

Source: Legit.ng