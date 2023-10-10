Pictures of a 'missing' young man who left Nigeria in 2008 have emerged on social media and got many talking

It is not clear why the Abia indigene left the country in 2008, but he has not been in contact with his family ever since

According to a source, his family is looking for a form of closure and would appreciate any information about his whereabouts

A Nigerian family has appealed to netizens to help in locating their son who left Nigeria for Togo in 2008.

An X user, Serah Ibrahim, shared pictures of the young man and gave his name as Mr Chinonso Calvin Okolo, adding that he hails from Aba in Abia state.

Serah explained that Chinonso left Nigeria at 23 back in 2008 and his family last heard from him that same year.

15 years down the line, no contact has been established between Chinonso and his people.

Serah urged netizens to provide any information on his whereabouts as his family seeks any form of closure. Serah wrote:

"Hello Everyone,

"The picture below is Mr Chinonso Calvin Okolo from Aba, Abia State, Nigeria. He should be 38 years old as at 2023.

"Chinonso left Nigeria for Togo at the age of 23 years old in 2008.

"His family heard last from him in 2008 when he was in Togo.

"Any information about him dead or alive would be very appreciated as his family is looking for a form of closure.

"Please tag all your friends and handles in Togo to help out. Someone somewhere may have seen or known him.

"Twitter please do your thing."

Mixed opinions on the missing Chinonso Calvin Okolo

@zodoxohio said:

"Which was he in Togo when they heard last from him and where is he from in Nigeria, I mean his state and all that? Was in togo for around 2004/5 and Togo is a peaceful place."

@BlankName007_ said:

"The picture frame on the left looks like the school uniform of ECOL (EMMANUEL COLLEGE, OWERRI). I'm trying to get the face. And he's my age mate also."

@TorichzUche said:

"They should look for his clearer picture and paste it in the tree in the middle of Hedzranawe market in Lome. Trust me within one week they will get information if he is still in Lome. The market is like the meeting point of the Igbos in Togo."

@MissPearls said:

"A lot of crazy things happen to Nigerians in Togo. I hope he is found safe and sound. Shared!"

@audu_ignetius said:

"If there is a way they can post another clear picture of him it would be better but since am in Togo too I will post his picture Togolese people handle."

@carter_jayon said:

"If he left since 2008, look for his local friends (classmates) might still have info about him.

"Togo ang ghana no far to find am. It's sad sha since 2008 God have mercy."

