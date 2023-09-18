A Nigerian lady's obsession with singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has led to the end of her relationship with her partner

Her estranged partner took to social media to announce their break up, saying he dumped her after two weeks

Mixed reactions trailed the development as the estranged lover released their WhatsApp chat that triggered his action

A Nigerian man, @numberonetweep, has broken up with his girlfriend over her obsession with singer Wizkid.

Taking to X, the man shared his WhatsApp conversation with his estranged girlfriend that triggered their break up.

In the chat, the lady, whose identity was not disclosed, confessed to her boyfriend how she could kill for Wizkid.

She also tackled her boyfriend for always jumping into any conversation against the Essence crooner.

He dumped her after 14 days

According to his girlfriend, she had been seeing him do that and ignored him but warned that it was high time he stopped.

"You are always in every Wizkid slander.

"I dey see you and I dey ignore.

"Idk your reason sef but you need to chill," her final messages to him read.

The young man revealed the relationship was two weeks old.

See the tweet below:

People react to Wizkid-induced break up

@Starboyferry said:

"She suppose k!ll you sef.

"Big W."

@BuindaBlessing said:

"She needs help.

"Kill for wizkid? Where him know from?"

@Segaro101 said:

"Make i no lie…if my patner doesn’t rilli fuk wit wizkid i wldnt mind buh being in every wizkid slander is definitely gon make feel some type of way cus idolizing wiz is more like a life style to me and as my partner you shouldn’t hate my lifestyle."

@bolaji612 said:

"One babe used to fight me because of wizkid & tems. Funny times."

@Virgo_dnd said:

"Chai you for hate Naira Marley instead, why star boy."

@Viktoh_TM said:

"A solid reason to end it with you in my opinion."

@First_alphas said:

"It's good you ended, make she no off you for sleep."

Overjoyed man offers Wizkid his girlfriend for free

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man offered Wizkid his lover.

The overjoyed but unidentified man told singer Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, to have his girlfriend freely.

In a video shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram, the overexcited man was captured vibing to the singer's music in the crowd when he made the declaration. It is believed that the hasty offer comes as an appreciation of the stellar performance put up by Wizkid at the event.

