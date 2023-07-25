A video seen on TikTok shows the moment heavy rainfall descended and disrupted a burial ceremony that was ongoing

The video shows a freshly dug grave that was yet to be covered with sand and how it was flooded with rainwater

Men were seen around the grave, trying tirelessly to close the grave with sand, but rainwater continued to flow into it

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A video shows the moment a heavy downpour disrupted an ongoing burial and water took over the grave.

The video was posted by Prince Afam, but he did not mention where and when the burial took place.

Rain started falling as the burial was in progress. Photo credit: TikTok/@user6161307663270.

Source: TikTok

In the video, rainwater was seen dropping in torrents from above while the ground was already heavily wet.

How rainfall disrupted burial ceremony

The grave was overtaken by water which flowed into it and covered a reasonable part of the depth.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It is not known if the deceased was already lowered into the grave before the rain started, but men were seen around the place trying to cover it with sand.

As it continued to rain and rainwater continued to flow into the grave, the men were scooping sand and pouring it into the grave.

Opinions are divided on the video. While some insist it is a coincidence that rain fell during the burial, others said it was a bad omen.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as rain disrupts burial ceremony

@Precious Nwala said:

"I lost my mum 2018, my dad in February this year and my elder brother died in April just 6 weeks after my dad died. I don really see shege for this in my life."

@Grace Edward commented:

"2015, immediately my grandpa was lay below the earth, a white bird dropped a flower on his casket, and after that it rain heavily that day."

@user9691964418302 said:

"My late father once told me that if a person dies and rain fill up his or her grave the person is not pure."

Man dies after announcing his relocation abroad

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young man died after announcing his intention to travel abroad.

The man posted on Facebook that he has finalised arrangements to move abroad but he did not wake up from his sleep.

Nigerians mourned his death on social media while advising people to keep some things secret.

Source: Legit.ng